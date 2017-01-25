The 2017 Ford GT output figures have now been revealed, the twin-turbo V6 produces 647 hp and 745 nm of torque. The information was revealed by Motor Trend who also notes that the top speed is 216 mph, as measured in Vmax mode.

The numbers are quite impressive and ultimately makes it the most powerful V6 ecoboost engine on a road legal Ford. The 647 hp can be tapped at 6,250 rpm while the 745 nm of torque can be fully used at 5,900 rpm.

2017 Ford GT Power, Top Speed, Price

Horsepower 647hp Torque 745Nm Top Speed 216mph Price $400,000 est 0-100 km/h ??

Ford went ahead to benchmark the new GT against rivals such as the Ferrari 458 Speciale and the McLaren 675LT. The Speciale develops 597hp/539nm while the 675LT is good for 666hp/700nm, around the track however, the Ford GT proved to be quicker than both. This was tested at the Calabogie Motorsports Park in Canada where the GT lapped the track in 2:09.8 beating the 458’s time of 2:12.9 and the 675LT’s time of 2:10.8.

Current Ford GT rivals include the Ferrari 488 GTB which makes 661 hp and 760 nm of torque. The upcoming McLaren 720S should have more or equal performance The hybrid powered Acura NSX makes 573 bhp from its twin-turbo V6 and 3 electric motors.