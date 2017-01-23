The RevoZport R-Zentric aerokit was their first tuning package for Tesla cars, originally created for the Model S. When Formula E visited Hong Kong in October last year, it was only fit for the organizers to call upon RevoZport who provided the safety car for the race. Officially, the BMW i8 has long been the Formula E safety car but the Model S enjoyed this role during the first ever Fe event in Hong Kong.

That said, the Tesla Model S safety car was not an ordinary Model S, it was indeed the RevoZport R-Zentric Model S featuring a full aerokit from the tuners. It features a 40mm wider track and has therefore been installed with a set of lightweight Klassen ID Forged wheels measuring 22×9.5 inch at the front and 22×11 inch at the rear with large 295 section tyres.

Revozport Tesla Model S 1 of 10

Elsewhere, RevoZport created a new front splitter for the Model S alongside extended side skirts, a subtle bootlid lip spoiler and a rear diffuser to help stick the rear wheels to the ground. Additionally, RevoZport has added some extra luxuries for rear-seat passengers in the Model S with its new rear entertainment console which adds an iPad mini.