6. Ferrari F12M

Also not its official name, the Ferrari ‘F12M’ will be the final version of the F12berlinetta. It will be the last naturally aspirated V12 from Ferrari and although not as exclusive as the F12tdf, its very nature of being the last N/A V12 will place it in a class of its own demand. That said, expect F12tdf prices to shake off a bit, more so, the F12berlinetta prices should fall. This model is similar to Lamborghini’s Aventador S. We expect to see it at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 in March, special viewing will be carried out before then to select Ferrari clients around the world.