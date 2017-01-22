For our Superyacht Sunday feature today, we travel back in time to 2013 when Italian shipyard Benetti built Lady Candy. A 56 meter superyacht from their custom range which includes some of the best vessels we have seen. An aluminum superstructure and a steel hull make up for its composition, Central Yacht meanwhile was responsible for both the interior and exterior design of the yacht.

Benetti says that the exterior was designed around the concept of natural light and openness, this is clearly shown by the use of large panoramic windows across the cabins to allow for maximum natural light not to mention the unrivaled views. Speaking of cabins, there are six of them comprising of 1 master, 1 VIP and 4 double cabins.

Accommodation is generous, 12 guests and a crew of 12 as well. The owner’s suite comes with a study, lounge and private aft deck. The upper deck saloon can be used for various purposes including public reception or shared by both upper deck cabins. Lady Candy also comes with a seven seat cinema, fully stocked gym and stern beach club.

Lady Candy is powered by 2 MTU diesel engines and has a gross tonnage of 962 tonnes. The cruising speed is 12 knots accompanied by a range of 5,000 nautical miles.