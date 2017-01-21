A few companies indulge themselves in the tuning of Tesla cars, especially the Model X which has only been in the market for less than 2 years. RevoZport is one of those companies specializing in Tesla vehicles, and recently they launched their tuning package for the Model X SUV.

With the success of their Model S tuning program, the team was obliged to move further into the Tesla model range where they designed an all new aerokit for the Model X. To do this, they had to fly to Los Angeles in 2015 to perform a complete 3D scan of the Model X to facilitate their design process. The Model X deliveries only began in September 2015, this was perfect timing for Revozport too.

RevoZport R-Zentric Tesla Model X 1 of 5

The kit draws a clear line between the normal Model X and the R-Zentric thanks to a new front lower splitter system coupled with front bumper canards. The side rocker panels give the Model X a more Revozport look, we saw this on their Model S as well. Moving further back, a trunk spoiler greets you and below you find the complete rear diffuser system.

Revozport knows better than to complete a project without a wheels upgrade, the stock Model X wheels were replaced with 22-inch multispoke forged alloy wheels by Klassen ID.

In the near future, the team will reveal an off-road package for the Model X.

To view the full range of Tesla products offered by RevoZport, visit their dedicated portal here.