Ford revealed a facelift of the For Mustang this week, in preparedness for the 2018 model year! The new design gives the mustang a more angular look with a set of performance and technological updates.

The new Ford Mustang comes packed with new technology. Safety features such as Pre-Collision Assist with pedestrian detection, distance alert, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist and Driver Alert System are all available for the first time. FordPass is also available, allowing smartphone users to start, lock and locate their car.

The new Ford Mustang gets a lower hood and grille with newly positioned hood vents and LED front lights. There are LED taillights at the back with a new bumper. The EcoBoost Mustang gets dual tailpipes while the V8 gets quad-tips.

2018 Ford Mustang 1 of 13

Performance is improved with the 2.3 litre EcoBoost four-cylinder engine replacing the 3.7 litre V6. The iconic 5.0 litre V8 has been thoroughly revised with a dual file, high pressure direct injection system The Ford Mustang gets an active valve exhaust system with the ability to change the engine note.

All models get new shock absorbers, a new cross-axis joint in the rear suspension and new stabilizer bars. MagneRide suspension is an option coupled to the Mustang Performance Package. The manual transmission is revised with the V8 offering a twin-disc clutch and dual-mass flywheel. Both models get a new 10-speed automatic transmission.

The Mustang is now available with three new paint colours including Orange Fury. There are 12 distinct wheel choices and Ford have promised a more premium experience on the inside. Finally, Ford have made a 12 inch LCD display available for the Mustang. All new, it promises high levels of customisation with three separate views for normal, sport and track.