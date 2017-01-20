BMW have updated the BMW M4 and BMW 4-Series range to offer a mildly tweaked exterior design together with a set of interior features. The changes are difficult to spot at first glance. Fortunately, we are here to walk you through!

BMW tell us that they have delivered nearly 400,000 4-Series models across the world, with USA and the United Kingdom leading the sales figures, followed by the German home market. Interestingly, the Gran Coupe accounts for 50 percent of sales while the Coupe and Convertible each account for 25 percent.

The new BMW M4 gets the same six-cylinder engine with twin turbochargers. Power is slightly improved to 431 hp while the Competition Package gets a 19 hp power hike to 450 hp. This translates to slightly improve performance figures with the Coupe managing zero to 62mph in just 4.0 seconds (4.2 secs with the manual gearbox), while the BMW M4 Convertible takes 4.3 seconds (4.5 secs).

2017 BMW M4 1 of 11

Both the Coupe and the convertible are available for the first time with LED headlights or optionally, the Icon Adaptive LED headlights. New 3D LED rear lights are also offered with the BMW M3 Saloon receiving the same setup from March 2017.

Illuminated M4 emblems are applied to the front seats with further chrome and electroplated detailing elsewhere in the interior. The Professional navigation system is available as standard with a new user interface and inductive charging of mobile phones.

The Competition Package now includes optional forged 20-inch lightweight-alloy wheels, in black. BMW M Performance Accessories are also now optionally available for the first time for the M4 Coupé and Convertible, as well as the M3 Saloon. An Exterior Carbon package is an exciting addition, priced at £3,000 for the M3 Saloon and M4 Coupé with carbon fibre front and lower trims, rear diffuser and spoiler.

The new BMW 4-Series models also get a mid-life refresh with a larger air intake, new bars and LED headlights and rear lights. On the Sport version, the air intake is almost entirely bordered by a high-gloss black bar. All cars get the option of Icon Adaptive LED headlights.

2017 BMW 4 Series 1 of 20

Inside, the new 4-Series models are all about increased customisation. The air conditioning and audio controls are now trimmed in chrome. The centre console gets a high-gloss black cover panel and a sports steering wheel is fitted as standard. Interior options include Night Blue Dakota, Cognac Dakota and Ivory White Dakota leather with new trim choices of Aluminium Carbon with Pearl Chrome highlight and Black High-Gloss with Pearl Chrome highlight.

The Sport model becomes the base trim level for the 4-Series models, with the M Sport models available for all engines or as standard on the 430i, 430d/430d xDrive, 435d xDrive and 440i models.

The 4-Series range includes three petrol engines: the 420i with 184hp, the 430i with 252hp and the top-of-the-range 440i with 326hp. Three diesel engines are also available: the 420d with 190hp, 430d with 258hp and 435d xDrive with 313hp. Most can be specified with either a six-speed manual gearbox or eight-speed Steptronic transmission. All models except the BMW 420i Convertible can be purchased with the BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

The BMW 4 Series range is available to order now with UK pricing fixed at £57,817. The rest of the BMW 4-Series range starts from £32,525 and is also immediately available.