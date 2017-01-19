Its a clip from an old edition of the legendary Thüringen Rallye in Germany, but worth a watch as this is probably the best onboard footage you will find anywhere involving a Porsche 911 GT3 rallye car. The team comprises of none other than Ruben and Petra Zeltner, these two have a chemistry known only to a few other rally drivers, if i may, Ogier and Ingrassia.

Enough of the talk though, Thüringen Rallye 2014 through the eyes of Ruben and Petra. The speed is unreal, almost makes you think its sped up but the hand action and the notes reading gives you a reality check. And if you happen to be around Saale-Orla-Kreis around July, make sure you secure tickets to this event, true rally fans will create new memories!