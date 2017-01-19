The Grand Tour Season 1 Episode 11 will be available tonight after midnight and can be streamed live on Amazon Prime. The tent leaves Nashville for Scotland on the on the shores of Loch Ness.

For this week, Clarkson, Hammond and May will share their experiences of owning a used Maserati, each bought with their own money. To fully do this, they travel to the North of France with the ultimate goal of finding out how worthy a used Maserati is. Expect to see a fire in one of the cars and some almost expected troubles that come with a trip involving the three hosts.

But Clarkson will also be revealing his innovative way to install modern tech on older cars, that should be something. As for Hammond, an Abarth 124 Spider is in order as he travels to the Eboladrome track for a proper review.

The Grand Tour Season 1 Episode 11 1 of 5

As a reminder, the studio parts of every episode were filmed in different places around the world. The first episode was filmed in the Californian desert, the second one in Johannesburg, the third and fourth one in Withby, United Kingdom. Followed by Rotterdam, Lapland, Stuttgart, Scotland and Nashville. The season finale was filmed at the foot of the world’s tallest skyscraper the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Saturday 10th of December, 2016.

The first season of The Grand Tour includes 12 episodes airing once a week on Friday from 18th of November 2016 until Friday 3rd of February 2017. Stream The Grand Tour Season 1 Episode 11 on Amazon Prime now.