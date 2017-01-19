Mercedes-Benz is probably the brand that has the biggest stand on the Brussels Motor Show year per year and that’s not different this year. Because the Brussels Motor Show concentrates more on light commercial vehicles during this edition, Mercedes-Benz also brought a big number business minded vehicles. Nevertheless there were also a number AMG’s in the spotlights.

With a blue C63 S Cabrio, a pearl white AMG GT Cabrio and a grey S 63 AMG Cabrio we already had a hard time to make a choice. Let alone that these three cars are only a small part of what AMG has to offer. Furthermore there aspect of electric and hybrid driving also gets a lot of attention in Brussels with most probably the S 500 e as biggest, most luxurious and environmental friendly Mercedes.