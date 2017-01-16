Felipe Massa will be back in a Williams seat for the 2017 Formula 1 season, a deal that was arranged by Williams F1 to replace the exiting Valtteri Bottas who now joins Mercedes-AMG as Hamilton’s teammate. Massa retired at the end of the 2016 season, he had formerly expressed his interest to take a break from the forthcoming season.

Bottas who has been with Williams since 2010 gets a new opportunity to replace Nico Rosberg over at Mercedes-AMG F1. The Finnish driver has a record of nine podium wins and a total of 411 career points, and the Williams team was generous enough to let him go given the magnitude of such an opportunity.

Claire Williams said, “”With Valtteri having a unique opportunity to join the current Constructors’ Champions, we have been working hard to ensure that an agreement could be made with Mercedes to give Valtteri this fantastic opportunity.”

F1 rookie Lance Stroll secured a seat as Massa’s replacement for the 2017 season, but the sudden change of events promoted Williams to reach out to their long time driver whose experience is enough to see them through 2017. Despite retiring, Williams still knew a return for Massa was inevitable as Claire pointed out.

“He was always going to race somewhere in 2017, as he has not lost that competitive spirit, and it was important that we had a strong replacement in order for us to let Valtteri go. Felipe re-joining us provides stability, experience and talent to help lead us forward. He is a great asset for us.” said Claire.