Following hot on the heels of the Lotus Exige Sport 380 launch, Lotus have released details of its most sensational Exige to date; the 2017 Lotus Exige Race 380. Destined for use on the race track only, this latest version of the venerable Exige promises to be one of Lotus’ fastest ever models.

The Lotus Exige Race 380 is completely geared towards competition. With much of the competition oriented options for the road car included as standard, the car should prove good value for race meets as well as the world-wide Lotus Cup series and clubman championships.

The Exige retains its 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine. For the Exige Race 380, power is set to 375 hp at 6,700 rpm and 410 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. The car comes fitted with an Xtrac 6-speed sequential transmission, oil cooler, and cassette-type plate limited slip differential. A full titanium exhaust system reduces weight by 10 kg from beyond the rear axle.

The Exige Race 380 is capable of the zero to 60 mph sprint in just 3.2 seconds with a Hethel lap time of just 1 minute 23.5 seconds. The aerodynamic profile of the car produces 240 kg of downforce at 170 mph. This is managed through the careful use of vents incorporated into the front bodywork and rear bumper together with a grille mounted at the rear. There is a more aggressive front splitter with a larger rear diffuser and straight-cut motorsport rear wing.

2017 Lotus Exige Race 380 1 of 4

The Exige Race 380 will use Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres as standard (215/45 ZR17 at the front; 265/35 ZR18 at the rear). A new set of ultra-lightweight forged alloy wheels will be coupled to an AP Racing forged braking system with four-piston callipers and grooved two-piece brake discs.

The suspension system incorporates a 2-way adjustable Öhlins damper system and adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars. The Lotus Traction Control System is fitted with a fully adjustable setup. Inside, the Lotus Exige Race 380 features a full, integrated roll cage, lightweight FIA Carbon driver seat and a six-point harness, as well as ultra-lightweight polycarbonate side windows, competition specification fire extinguisher, battery isolator and front and rear motorsport towing eyes.

An ultra-lightweight carbon fibre tailgate panel is fitted over the engine and carbon fibre air intake pods are fitted to either side of the car. The headlamps are replaced by matt black covers and airbags removed. Drivers will get a colour TFT instrument cluster incorporating a track data logger and GPS unit with the option to upgrade this with professional data analysis software.

The Lotus Exige Race 380 is available to order immediately with a price tag of £99,500 excluding VAT. The first production cars will reach owners in May this year.