A McLaren P1 GTR has emerged for sale in the US. McLaren Newport Beach listed the track-only hypercar for sale recently with an undisclosed price tag.

This example benefits from McLaren Special Operations bespoke paintwork with “Alaskan Diamond White” with Navy Blue racing stripes. It is apparently chassis number 2 and has spent its short life so far in Southern California. The front splitter has the biblical reference “John 3:16″ displayed.

1 of 17

The P1 GTR received pretty substantial modifications over the standard road-legal McLaren P1. Modifications to the engine give it a 987 bhp power rating, some 84 bhp over the standard model. Together with a 50 kg weight reduction, performance improved with a zero to 60 mph sprint of 2.4 seconds and a top speed of 225 mph (362 km/h).

The obvious aerodynamic changes (big wing, lower ride height and aggressive from splitter) result in 660 kg of downforce being generated at 241 km/h (150 mph) which is a 10 per cent jump over the road-going P1. Overall, this example is one of just 35 copies. It is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the few cars which has not been converted for road use!