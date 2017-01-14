There are a few other men in the world of Motorsport who can match Stephane Peterhansel’s winning record in Dakar. He is called Mr. Dakar for a reason, and today, the French rally raid veteran grabbed his 13th Dakar Rally win after beating his equal rival and countryman Sebastien Loeb who was minutes away from winning his first Dakar in just his second attempt.

Dakar Rally 2017 Results

Cars:

1. Stéphane Peterhansel – Peugeot

2. Sébastien Loeb – Peugeot

3. Cyril Despres – Peugeot

Bikes:

1. Sam Sunderland – KTM

2. Matthias Walkner – KTM

3. Gerard Farrés – KTM

Quads:

1. Sergey Karyakin – Yamaha

2. Ignacio Casale – Yamaha

3. Pablo Copetti – Yamaha

Trucks:

1. Eduard Nikolaev – Kamaz

2. Dmitry Sotnikov – Kamaz

3. Gerard de Rooy – Iveco

Loeb is one of those men with a flourishing record equal to that of Mr. Dakar, his nine WRC titles clearly paid off especially during the final stages which favored any WRC driver. The WRC legend won five stages including today’s, more than any other competitor from Dakar Rally 2017. Michael Schumacher with seven Formula 1 titles and Valentino Rossi with nine MotoGP titles are the other two men with records that match Peterhansel’s colorful Dakar Rally winning streak.

Six bike wins and now seven car wins make up for the 13th Dakar title won by Peterhansel today. Of course, Peugeot Sport has a part in this after having dominated the entire rally just like last year. A number of clean podium sweeps highlight their efforts this year, and for today Loeb ended up first on the podium with Peterhansel coming second. Giniel de Villiers was third for Toyota.

British rider Sam Sunderland won his first Dakar Rally today after two failed attempts in the previous years. Riding for KTM, Sunderland maintained a good lead during the final stages, never first on the podium but always had enough points to stay in the lead. Yamaha’s Adrien Van Beveren won today’s final stage leading the KTM of Gerard Farrés and the people’s favorite, Joan Barreda of Honda. Likewise, KTM dominated the podium in the overall classification.

The undisputed Sergey Karyakin won in the quads category for Yamaha, today’s win went to Ignacio Casale who was second in the overall classification. Honda’s Daniel Domaszewski came home second leading the Yamaha of Pablo Copetti.

Eduard Nikolaev ensured that Kamaz stayed ahead in the truck category by claiming today’s win as well as the overall Dakar Rally 2017 win. Ayrat Mardeev finished second in another Kamaz leading the Iveco of Federico Villagra.