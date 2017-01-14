Jaguar had quite a strong presence at this year’s Brussels Motor Show. Just last week they released the facelift Jaguar F-Type. They bought the newest model to the Belgian capital city! We had an opportunity to take a closer look.

At first glance the new F-Type isn’t much more than a facelift. However, the entire range has been re-configured with an attempt to differentiate the various different models. The biggest change is that Jaguar isn’t longer producing the S-version of the F-Type. The standard models are now either a 340 hp or 380 hp V6 model.

An exclusive special edition F-type has also been released, named the F-Type 400 Sport. As the name suggests the V6 engine get a power upgrade to 400 hp combined with several visual changes. The power allows the Jaguar to sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 275 km/h.

Brussels 2017 Jaguar 1 of 9

Exclusive to the F-Type 400 is yellow detailing and 400 logos. Yellow accents can also be found in the stitching of the seats, steering wheel and headrests while all logo’s in and around the car get the bright colour as well. Customers will have 3 choices in colour, Yulong White, Indus Silver and Santorini Black.

The Jaguar F-Type 400 Sport is available for a single year. For full details, take a look at our earlier article on the facelift Jaguar F-Type.