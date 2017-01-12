The Grand Tour Season 1 Episode 10 will be available tonight after midnight and can be streamed live on Amazon Prime. The tent is now in Nashville Tennessee and will see the three hosts attempt to save the world’s coral reefs.

To do that, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May will travel to Barbados where they will use their little know-how on oceanic life to save the coral reefs. Here, they will gather old car bodyshells to build a new foundation for a coral reef. The episode has been dubbed “Dumb Fight at the O.K. coral” and for a good reason, which you will have to watch in order to find out.

The Grand Tour Season 1 Episode 10 1 of 5

Away from the interests of oceanic conservation, Clarkson will get behind the wheel of the new 503hp Alfa Romeo Giulia QV as he unleashes his love for Alfas. Expect to see some embarrassing hotel moments from this episode and so much more.

As a reminder, the studio parts of every episode were filmed in different places around the world. The first episode was filmed in the Californian desert, the second one in Johannesburg, the third and fourth one in Withby, United Kingdom. Followed by Rotterdam, Lapland, Stuttgart, Scotland and Nashville. The season finale was filmed at the foot of the world’s tallest skyscraper the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Saturday 10th of December, 2016.

The first season of The Grand Tour includes 12 episodes airing once a week on Friday from 18th of November 2016 until Friday 3rd of February 2017. Stream The Grand Tour Season 1 Episode 10 on Amazon Prime now.