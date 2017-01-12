McLaren 675 LTSpider’s are coming thick and fast. McLaren Beverley Hills is laying claim to the biggest, baddest and most expensive of them all with this $820,000 McLaren 675LT Spider Carbon Series!

The Los Angeles-based dealership revealed that the owner confirmed the stunning specification over the course of three trips to the McLaren Technology Centre in Working together with an estimated 100 hours of work put in by McLaren Beverley Hills salesmen Joe Van De Veere and Peter Chiappone.

McLaren 675LT Spider Carbon Series 1 of 17

The car was created with assistance from McLaren Special Operations. It is 1 of 25 Carbon Series vehicles with an exposed blue carbon fibre with contrasting grey carbon fibre elements. It is apparently 1 of only 3 vehicles to receive a paint job with visible carbon fiber weave.

The owner also opted for the expensive gold insulated engine bay which was first revealed at the Geneva Motor Show last year. Finally, the gold trim and wheels are complemented by gold wheel weights and gold dials. It is a 1 of 1 machine, produced at a staggering $820,000 cost!

Underneath, it features the running gear of a McLaren 675LT Spider. A 3.8 litre twin-turbocharged V8 and 675 hp. It manages 2.9 seconds for the traditional zero to 100 km/h sprint and a top speed of 326 km/h.