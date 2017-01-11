Motorcycle racing icon Valentino Rossi had an unfortunately crash in his Audi RS6 last weekend at the Italian ski resort of Madonna di Campiglio. Fortunately, it seems nobody was hurt during the accident, aside from Rossi’s pride of course.

The damage to the Audi RS6 looks limited to the rear left bumper with expensive damage caused to the bodywork, the front left wheel and a nice set of custom Akrapovič exhaust tips. The damage shouldn’t cost too much to repair. Given Rossi’s connection with Akrapovič, we suspect the damage to the exhaust system will be quickly rectified!

Rossi was likely getting in the last of his pre-season holidays before the Moto GP calender kicks off in Qatar on 27 March. Rossi will ride for Yamaha on a Yamaha YZR-M1. Having placed 2nd in the championship for the past 3 seasons, he hopes to gain his first championship title since 2009. He will have stiff competition his Honda rival Marc Marquez and former team mate Jorge Lorenzo.

Hopefully, by the time the season starts, his Audi RS6 will be back on the road, looking as good as new!