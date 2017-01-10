On the eve of the Detroit Motor Show, Porsche unveiled five new variants of the Porsche 911. The models are focused around the Carrera GTS spec and range from the 911 Targa 4 GTS to the standard 911 Carrera GTS.

The new cars are Coupe and Cabriolet versions of the 911 Carrera GTS with rear-wheel drive and the 911 Carrera 4 GTS with all-wheel drive. The fifth new model is the 911 Targa 4 GTS with all-wheel drive.

The new models get a newly developed turbocharger for the 3.0-litre six-cylinder flat engine increasing power to 450 hp, 30 hp more than the new 911 Carrera S and 20 hp more than the outgoing GTS. Maximum torque is now 550 Nm between 2150 rpm and 5000 rpm. The Porsche Carrera 4 GTS Coupe manages the sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds with a top speed in excess of 300 km/h.

All versions of the GTS are available with a choice of manual seven-gear transmission or optional Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK). Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is included as standard on all GTS models, this lowers the ride height by 10 mm.

The GTS models get the traditional Porsche wide body design. A new Sport Design front apron is fitted with a low front spoiler and increased rear spoiler height which helps to reduce the lift forces on the front and rear axle compared to the Carrera S models. The GTS benefits from smoked tail lights, gloss black air intake grille and central black twin tailpipes.

A new black trim strip between the tail lights identifies the rear-wheel-drive models. A light strip is reserved for the all-wheel-drive models. Each car is available with 20-inch centre locking wheels painted in silk-gloss black.

As part of the Sport Chrono Package, the Porsche Track Precision app has been upgraded and now features automatic recording, detailed display and analysis of driving data for your smartphone. Inside, the passenger sits on Alcantara seats with a new stitching pattern. Other features include brushed, black anodised aluminium trim strips on the instrument cluster.