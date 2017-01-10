The new Lexus LS has been officially unveiled at the Detroit Motor Show 2017. It competes with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7-Series and Audi A8. The previous generations have been incredibly successful in the US. Lexus hopes that the new model will carry on that success, stealing customers from its German rival!

For the new Lexus LS, the Japanese company have opted for a sleeker, more Coupe-esque shape. It sits on a rear wheel drive platform which was also used for the new LC Coupe. It is 0.6 inches (1.5 cm) lower than the outgoing model with a six-side window design.

Lexus LS 1 of 6

The Lexus LS should have supreme ride quality as a rust of Lexus’ stiffest ever platform. It gets the latest generation Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management technology which controls braking, steering, powertrain and suspension. The Lexus Dynamic Handling System also fine tunes the independent front and rear steering. Aluminium construction sheds 90 kg of weight.

Power comes from a new 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. Total output is 415 hp and 600 Nm of torque, enough for a projected 0-60 mph (96 km/h) acceleration time of just 4.5 seconds. The power is driven to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic torque converter transmission.

The Lexus LS should be very comfortable too with 28-way power front seats featuring heating, cooling and massage functions. Customers can opt for the wider rear seat luxury package adds more legroom. There is a recliner function for the front seat too which allows easier access to and from the rear.

Infotainment comes from a 3D surround Mark Levinson audio system together with a remote touch display with handwritten input, a 12.3″ sat-nav display and an optional 24″ color heads-up display. It should be available from the end of 2017.