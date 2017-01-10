The new 5-Series is a big deal for BMW. It is one of its biggest selling US models. The BMW G30 5-Series is on display at the Detroit Motor Show 2017. We thought we might swing by for an introduction!

The headlines are predominantly technological and centre around autonomous driving. BMW included features such as gesture control and remote parking from the key, both taken directly from the 7-Series. Lane Change Assistant and Lane keeping assistant with active side collision protection also feature for the first time. Combined with Active Cruise Control and Steering and Lane keeping assistant, the G30 5-Series is one of the most capable autonomous cars available.

BMW G30 5 Series 1 of 5

The flagship engine at launch will be the 340 hp unit under the bonnet of the new BMW 540i. This three-litre straight-six produces torque of 450 Nm. Despite its extra output and sharper dynamic edge, average fuel consumption stands at only 6.5 l/100 km (43.5 mpg imp) and CO2 emissions are kept to just 150 g/km.

Without a doubt the most exciting news, prior to the M5, is the M550i that will take over as the sporting highlight of the new BMW 5 Series range, for the time being at least. Its V8 engine – developing 462 hp and 650 Nm of torque impresses with 0-100 km/h complete in just 4.0 seconds – The M5 promises to be very quick indeed.

