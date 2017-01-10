The Detroit Motor Show 2017 has been a cracker and there has been yet another US premier from Audi, the 2017 Audi S5 Cabriolet. As per usual, Audi have taken the roof off the A5 and S5 to add to the driving experience by allowing occupants to be exposed the elements and cruise in unparalleled style.

As you would imagine, the performance figures are very similar to those of the S5 Coupe and Sportback. That means there is a 3.0-litre V6 engine under the hood that launches the car to 100 km/h from standstill in a respectable 5.1 seconds courtesy of Quattro all-wheel-drive and 369lb ft of torque.

Inside, the S5 Cabrio is fitted with the same dashboard and interior features found on latest A5. There is an optional 12.3in high-definition Virtual Cockpit digital instrument display as well as a head-up display unit.

The exterior is typical S with matte chrome wing mirrors, quad tail pipes and grey S grille. 19-inch alloy wheels are standard as are the upgraded Super Sports seats. In Germany, the S5 Cabriolet is priced at 67,800EUR.