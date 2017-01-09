Our attention at the Detroit Motor Show 2017 is firmly on the Mercedes-AMG GTS Edition 50. It is the 50th Anniversary of AMG this year and the Edition 50 is the perfect way to celebrate!

The AMG GT C Roadster will now be joined by a Coupé version positioned between AMG GT S and AMG GT R. The first examples will be made available as an exclusive Edition 50 model whilst the rest of the range also receives visual and power upgrades.

All AMG GT models get a new AMG Panamericana grille. 15 chrome-plated, vertical bars characterise the front end, taking looks directly from the latest Mercedes-AMG GT3 customer sport racing car.

Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50 1 of 15

The front apron is also new, focusing on the car’s width, making it sit flatter on the road. All AMG GT models also receive Airpanel air management directly handed down from the AMG GT R. The active air management system consists of vertical louvres fitted to the bottom of the front apron to reduce drag. The engine oil cooler is now moved to the wheel arches to make way for the louvres.

The entry level AMG GT now puts out an extra 14 hp, up to 476 hp with an extra 30 Nm of torque (total 630 Nm). The yet-to-be launched GT Roadster will also receive the same statistics. The GT S also grows by 12 hp up to 522 hp with an additional 20 Nm to 670 Nm.

The next level, and the new model, is the C variants of the Coupé and Roadster with 557 hp and 680 Nm peak torque. The top of the line AMG GT R retains its 585 hp and 700 Nm rating.

So what’s specific for the AMG GT C? First of all, the rear fenders sit 57 millimetres wider than the AMG GT and AMG GT S. It gets larger wheels and a wider track, much like the AMG GT R. Wishbones, steering knuckles and hub carriers are made entirely from forged aluminium

The Mercedes-AMG GT C gets the active rear-axle steering from the AMG GT R whilst the AMG GT S also gets this as an option as part of the AMG Dynamic Plus package.

Mercedes-AMG GT S Edition 50 1 of 9

The Edition 50 package will get a number of unique features. These include two exclusive special paint finishes: designo graphite grey magno and designo cashmere white magno. Black chrome highlights are applied to the side skirt trim, the front splitter, the trim strips in the air inlets of the Panamericana grille, the fins on the side air outlets in the front wings, the moulding on the rear diffuser and the exhaust tailpipe trims.

Black chrome cross-spoke AMG forged wheels finish off the exterior look. Inside, there is a distinct contrast between black and silver with exclusive nappa leather in silver pearl/black with grey diamond-patterned contrasting topstitching. A black AMG Performance steering wheel with Dinamica microfibre with grey contrasting topstitching. ,

Finally, new options are available for the AMG GT and AMG GT S. New equipment packages include the AMG Exterior Chrome package with trim in high-gloss chrome and the AMG Dynamic Plus package, which is now also available for the AMG GT. The AMG Interior Night packages also available, as is the AMG Exterior Carbon Fibre package.