One of the biggest releases for Mercedes-Benz is the facelift Mercedes-Benz GLA. As one of Mercedes-Benz most successful models, the GLA is a key release at the Detroit Motor Show 2017. The formula remains unchanged although Mercedes will be keen to see how the revised styling is received by its customers!

A range of new engines are available including the GLA 220 4MATIC and an output of 184 hp. The most efficient model is the GLA 180 d diesel variant with the high performance Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC topping the range.

The 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift is available with three chassis variants; the standard comfort suspension; a lowered suspension is available on request (in conjunction with the AMG Line or the Dynamic Handling package); or the off-road comfort suspension option which sits 30 millimetres higher.

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 1 of 22

Mercedes have also worked on aerodynamic efficiency. There is a lower A-pillar step and optimised exterior mirror housings. The underfloor has received some work together with an aerodynamically optimised rear silencer and diffuser. A new rear spoiler lip and styled tail lights allow a slightly reduced cd value of 0.28.

LED High Performance headlamps replace the current bi-xenon headlamps. The energy consumption is lower and it is unlikely owners will ever need to change a bulb. The taillights also use LED technology with brake lights and indicators controlled in three intensities. Full brightness by day, a medium level for driving during the night and a lower level when at a standstill during the night.

Inside, new seat covers and trim parts include chromed control panels including the electronic seat adjustment switches and the stowage compartment surround.

Mercedes offer new seat cover fabrics with the “Style” option including Artico man-made leather/Macapa fabric in black/ochre yellow, sahara beige or black. The “Urban” option features a similar design with crystal grey or black options. “Exclusive options include black leather seats with trim parts finished in trapezium-grain aluminium, light brown satin-finish poplar wood, high-gloss brown walnut or optional matt black ash wood or carbon fibre.

The facelift GLA also benefits from an optional 360-degree camera which records the direct surroundings of the car. The information is displayed as either a full-image or in seven different split-screen views on the media display.

The GLA has the “Active Brake Assist” as standard now which warns the driver if they are getting too close to the car in front, eventually taking appropriate braking action if there is a risk of a collision. “Attention Assist” is also standard, detecting signs of drowsiness at the wheel. Hands free access is available for the boot, gesture control through movement of the foot!

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA is available to order from 9 January 2017. Pricing for the petrol models is as follows 28,940.80 euros for the GLA 180; 56,852.25 euros for the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC; 28,940.80 euros for the entry level GLA 180 and 34,664.70 euros for the GLA 250. For the diesel models, select pricing includes the 33,647.25 euro GLA 200 d and the range topping 40,686.10 euros GLA 220 d 4MATIC.