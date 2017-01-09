For the Detroit Motor Show 2017, Mercedes-Benz have quite a number of new models to show off. The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 is a part of that show. Built upon the facelift Mercedes-Benz GLA, it offers a range of enhancements aimed at refreshing looks, performance and comfort.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC gets a re-styled front and rear bumper with a roof spoiler and reduced wind resistance. The bodywork produces a cd value of 0.33, lower than the outgoing model. The new panels introduce a new shape with new air intake grilles, a front splitter insert in silver chrome plus flics in high-gloss black.

Under the bonnet sits a 2.0-litre turbo engine. It delivers 381 hp and 475 Nm of torque making it one of the most powerful cars in its segment. The sprint to 100 km/h is achieved in just 4.4 seconds with a limited top speed of 250 km/h. The engine remains largely unchanged from the previous generation (which had itself increased in 2015).

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Yellow Night Edition 1 of 16

AMG have fitted a shorter ratio to the AMG Speedshift DCT 7-speed transmission which should improve performance. AMG have also optimised response and shift times with the closer ratio spread ensuring a better transition when upshifting. The variable all-wheel drive system remains. Weight is 1,510 kg DIN

Optional extras like the LED High Performance headlamps are now part of the standard equipment. The twin louvre on the AMG Twin Blade radiator grille is now finished in silver chrome, as are the inserts in the side sill panels. Optional multi-spoke 20-inch light-alloy wheel is available in titanium grey or matt black finishes.

The interior of the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC now comes with a range of new features. ARTICO man-made leather is standard with exclusive red stitching. The instrument cluster has been given a new number design and the speedometer is now divided into 30 km/h stages.

Optional equipment includes keyless vehicle access, a foot control rear boot access and the new 360-degree camera. A locking front axle differential is available with the AMG Dynamic Plus package together with AMG ride control suspension and a performance steering wheel.

The Night package is available for the facelift Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 with 18-inch bichromatic lightweight-alloy wheels, radiator louvres in high-gloss black, black roof rails plus a black shoulderline trim strip. Both front and rear bumpers are painted in high-gloss with black exterior mirror housings to finish the look.

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 1 of 39

Mercedes-AMG have also announced the introduction of the Yellow Night Edition for the A 45 4MATIC, CLA 45 4MATIC, CLA 45 4MATIC Shooting Brake and GLA 45 4MATIC models. Customers will get a car painted exclusively in night black or cosmos black with a unique combination of matt graphite grey and yellow appliqué sections. Yellow accents are present throughout the design.

Sales begin on 09 January 2017 with the A 45 4MATIC Yellow Night Edition priced at 59,143.00 euros, the CLA 45 4MATIC Yellow Night Edition priced at 64,825.25 euros, the CLA 45 4MATIC Shooting Brake Yellow Night Edition priced at 65,420.25 euros and the GLA 45 4MATIC Yellow Night Edition priced at 64,468.25 euros. All prices include German VAT at a rate of 19%.

The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC will be available to order from 09 January 2017 at a price of 56,852.25 euros.