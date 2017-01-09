A surprise addition to the Detroit Motor Show 2017 is the all-new Audi SQ5. The Audi Q5 was only recently released, so the performance variant follows quite close to the standard model’s launch.

The headline news is the 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 TFSI engine which produces 354 hp 369 lb-ft of torque. Audi have coupled it to an eight-speed tiptronic transmission through a quattro all-wheel drive system. It is capable of a 0 to 60 mph sprint in just 5.1 seconds.

The Audi SQ5 is available for the first time with an adaptive air suspension system. It is available as part of the S sport package and allows for a 30 mm lower ride height and firmer damping. This is coupled with four drive select modes – comfort, auto, dynamic and individual – and a further two S sport-specific modes, allroad and a lift/offroad mode.

2018 Audi SQ5 1 of 6

On the outside, several styling elements are present which give the Audi SQ5 its distinctive look. Pronounced wheel arches give it a more aggressive look while the Audi SQ5’s platinum gray Singleframe grille is also characteristic. The Audi SQ5 gets aluminium optic exterior side mirrors, and S model rear roof spoiler.

The interior offers improved space over the outgoing model. The sports steering wheel and seats are the first give away as to the performance of the SQ5. That’s if the S badging has not already tipped you off. The infotainment options including MMI touch with handwriting-recognition technology, Bang & Olufsen sound system, Audi smartphone interface, Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto integration.

The Audi virtual cockpit is also available with Google Earth images and a unique “sport” display mode which brings the tachometer and speedometer to the front and center of the display, adding a boost gauge and lap timer. A full-color head-up display is also available.

The Audi SQ5 will be available Spring 2017