The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe has been officially unveiled at the Detroit Motor Show 2017. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe was unveiled late last year with many of the same technologies that underpin the E-Class Sedan. We were able to take a closer look at the finished version on display at Detroit this year.

Stylistically, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe is not a great distance away from the outgoing model. The design is a definite blend between the current Mercedes-Benz Coupe styling and the outgoing model. Designed for four-people, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe gets low grille and central star, together with a long bonnet and power dome. It retains its characteristic four frame windows.

A variety of engines are on offer with the E 400 and E 400 4MATIC primarily targeting the North American market. Both will feature a 3.0L V6 biturbo engine with 329 bhp and a 0-62 mph time of just 5.1 seconds. Other models will include an E 220d and an E 300.

Active Brake Assist, Drive Pilot and Distronic are available which make the E-Class Coupe partly autonomous. Remote Parking Pilot is new and assists with manoeuvring into parking spaces and tight garages. This James Bond style feature allows the owner to exit the car and part remotely through use of the smartphone.

Remote Parking Pilot is new and assists with manoeuvring into parking spaces and tight garages. This James Bond style feature allows the owner to exit the car and part remotely through use of the smartphone.