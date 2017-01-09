One of two news stories for the Mercedes-AMG GT at the Detroit Motor Show 2017; the Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50 is one badass machine! The convertible version of the AMG GT has now gained a roof, together with a new position between the AMG GT S and the AMG GT R. We took a closer look!

So what’s specific for the AMG GT C? First of all, the rear fenders sit 57 millimetres wider than the AMG GT and AMG GT S. It gets larger wheels and a wider track, much like the AMG GT R. Wishbones, steering knuckles and hub carriers are made entirely from forged aluminium.

The Edition 50 package will get a number of unique features. These include two exclusive special paint finishes: designo graphite grey magno and designo cashmere white magno. Black chrome highlights are applied to the side skirt trim, the front splitter, the trim strips in the air inlets of the Panamericana grille, the fins on the side air outlets in the front wings, the moulding on the rear diffuser and the exhaust tailpipe trims.

Black chrome cross-spoke AMG forged wheels finish off the exterior look. Inside, there is a distinct contrast between black and silver with exclusive nappa leather in silver pearl/black with grey diamond-patterned contrasting topstitching. A black AMG Performance steering wheel with Dinamica microfibre with grey contrasting topstitching.

