The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 has gone on display at the Detroit Motor Show 2017. The AMG variant of the popular crossover receives some mild visual and aerodynamic updates. Power remains the same. We took a closer look at the show car on display in Detroit.

The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 receives tweaked bumpers, a newly designed grille and a new set of alloy wheels. The old car used optional bi-xenon headlights which have been replaced for this mild facelift by LED units.

Under the bonnet sits a 2.0-litre turbo engine. It delivers 381 hp and 475 Nm of torque making it one of the most powerful cars in its segment. The sprint to 100 km/h is achieved in just 4.4 seconds with a limited top speed of 250 km/h. The engine remains largely unchanged from the previous generation (which had itself increased in 2015).

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Yellow Night Edition 1 of 16

Mercedes-AMG have also announced the introduction of the Yellow Night Edition, shared for the A 45 4MATIC, CLA 45 4MATIC, CLA 45 4MATIC Shooting Brake and GLA 45 4MATIC models. Customers will get a car painted exclusively in night black or cosmos black with a unique combination of matt graphite grey and yellow appliqué sections. Yellow accents are present throughout the design.

