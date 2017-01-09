The Kia Stinger GT has been a very popular release at the Detroit Motor Show 2017. It takes on the big German trio at their own game, combining style, performance and comfort from an unexpected, South Korean source. It remains to be seen whether the looks of this thing translate into a decent road car, we took a closer look!

The design was overseen by former Audi designer Peter Schreyer, Kia Motors’ Chief Design Officer. Ride and handling development was looked after by Albert Biermann, former Vice President of BMW M-Performance.

The Kia Stinger GT features a long bonnet and short front overhang. The wheelbase is very long which allows Kia to deliver a spacious cabin. It gets a wide front and rear track, along with the recessed contours along the doors. Front air curtains, wheel arch gills, a smooth underbody, and integrated rear diffuser also improve aerodynamic efficiency.

A choice of two turbocharged engines will be available from launch. The standard engine is the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Theta II engine which produces 255 horsepower and maximum torque of 260 lb.-ft. The second is an 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 Lambda II engine, which is expected to produce 365 horsepower and offer max torque of 376 lb.-ft.

