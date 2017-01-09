The Audi SQ5 has gone on display at the Detroit Motor Show 2017. The mid-range SUV packs plenty of power and a trick new suspension system. The current generation is one of our favourite SUV’s so we took a closer look at its replacement on display at the Detroit show!

The headline news is the 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 TFSI engine which produces 354 hp 369 lb-ft of torque. Audi have coupled it to an eight-speed tiptronic transmission through a quattro all-wheel drive system. It is capable of a 0 to 60 mph sprint in just 5.1 seconds.

The Audi SQ5 is available for the first time with an adaptive air suspension system. It is available as part of the S sport package and allows for a 30 mm lower ride height and firmer damping. This is coupled with four drive select modes – comfort, auto, dynamic and individual – and a further two S sport-specific modes, allroad and a lift/offroad mode.

Audi SQ5

The interior offers improved space over the outgoing model. The sports steering wheel and seats are the first give away as to the performance of the SQ5. That’s if the S badging has not already tipped you off. The infotainment options including MMI touch with handwriting-recognition technology, Bang & Olufsen sound system, Audi smartphone interface, Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto integration.

