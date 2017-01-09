Audi’s big release for the Detroit Motor Show 2017 is the Audi Q8 Concept. It is expected to debut in production form in 2018 so this particular concept is a taste of what is to come. We took a closer look at the car on the stand this afternoon. Check out our live photos!

The Audi Q8 concept gets a sloping, coupe-like roofline. Whilst the C-pillar is flat and wide, the doors do not have window frames which helps reduce the bulk. A quattro logo is milled below the rear doors and exterior mirrors. The doors are touch sensitive. The roof gets an edge spoiler with various lighting elements framing the back end. The diffuser is machine from aluminium with a clasp of high-gloss Carbon Atlas.

Audi Q8 Coupe

The engine combines a 3.0 TFSI producing 333 hp and 500 Nm of torque. The electric motor generates 100 kW of power and 330 Nm. The complete system produces 330 kW and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque, enough for a 0 to 100 km/h time of 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. It consumes just 2.3 liters of fuel (102.3 US mpg) per 100 kilometers (62.1 mi). The lithium-ion battery is capable of 60 km of range on just 2.5 hours of charge. The drivetrain includes an eight-speed tiptronic transmission.

For more details of the Audi Q8 Concept, take a look at our earlier article. For more from the Detroit Motor Show 2017, take a look at our dedicated news channel!