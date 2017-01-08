Ahead of its official debut, the Kia Stinger GT has leaked! Photos of the stunning luxury sedan have been released across the internet. We have to say that we are impressed!

The Kia Stinger GT is expected to debut tomorrow at the Detroit Motor Show 2017. We will get official details once that happens. Until now, we have a handful of photos and some leaked specs to share with you to whet your appetite.

Kia Stinger GT, 365hp V6 Twin-Turbo & RWD 1 of 5

Under the hood lies a 3.3 liter, twin-turbo V6 with 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque. The transmission is an 8-speed automatic unit, capable of transferring enough power to the rear wheels for a zero to 60 mph time of just 5.1 seconds.

The interior shots reveal a leather clad dashboard with stylish air conditioning vents and a stylish transmission tunnel. It is certainly a step up from anything Kia has put out in the past.

We will bring you official details as soon as they are available. For now, enjoy the above photos!