The Detroit Motor Show 2017 is due to begin next week. Prior to the inevitable slew of press releases, we thought we might bring you a summary of what we expect to see! What we don’t expect to see is half of the Volkswagen group – but that’s another story altogether…

As the first major motor show of the year, the Detroit Motor Show is normally a show to watch out for. This year is no different. There has been a steady stream of teasers indication that we can expect to see some pretty incredible machinery. Below is our guide of the top 6 cars we expect to see!

2018 Corvette ZR1

The previous generation Corvette ZR1 was one of the most powerful supercars of its day, packing a 6.2 litre LS9 V8 producing 638 hp. It seems a virtual certainty that Chevrolet will produce a next generation model for the current Stingray. Opinion is divided as to whether it will debut next week at the Detroit Motor Show.

Whatever happens, the Corvette is widely expected to get an LT5 engine with dual turbochargers rather than the previous version’s supercharged setup. The engine will be a 6.2 litre V8.

Audi Q8 Coupe

The Audi Q8 Coupe concept is confirmed for its Detroit Motor Show debut. The Audi Q8 has been rumoured for a long time. Wile we aren’t expecting a production version, it should be very close to the finished product.

The production version is expected to debut next year as a rival to the BMW X6 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. It is expected to sit on the Volkswagen Group’s MLB platform.

2018 BMW 5 Series

The recently released BMW 5-Series will receive its US market debut next week. It is the workhorse of the BMW range, transporting the lions share of company executives to and from important business meetings. It is therefore an important car for BMW to get right. We drove it recently and loved it!

Kia GT

Not a brand you would normally expect to see on our frontage. However, with the Kia GT, the South Korean brand is planning a move upmarket. The Kia GT looks like an interesting proposition. It should be a four-door coupe-styled sedan with a powerful diesel engine. A 368bhp 3.3-litre V6 to be precise, with plans for a V8 model…

2018 Lexus LS

The Lexus LS is an important model for the American market. Lexus have traditionally enjoyed a huge amount of success stateside. The Lexus LS is expected to rival the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8 and BMW 7-Series. Whilst we don’t know a huge amount about the new LS, Lexus are on a roll so expect something special to rival the German trio.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E Class Coupe

Our final car to watch out for is the Mercedes E-Class Coupe. Recently announced, the Detroit Motor Show will see the Coupe’s first official outing. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe is built upon the platform of the brand new E-Class Sedan. As a result, it features many of the same state of the art technologies.

There will be others of course, as well as a few surprises! We also expect to see:

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45

Infiniti QX50 Concept

Check our dedicated news channel for the Detroit Motor Show 2017 for all the latest news!