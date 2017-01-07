Stage 5 of the Dakar Rally 2017 saw competitors rally from Tupiza to Orura on the high Bolivian plains. The special stage was shortened to 219 km due to bad weather, and even so, a group of leading bikers still got lost on the monster dunes.

Sebastien Loeb made a comeback to claim his second stage win of the year and sixth of his Dakar career. The Frenchman managed to outpace a resilient Nani Roma who in the end managed to bring his Toyota home in second. Stephane Peterhansel finished third and now sits atop the overall classification with Loeb in second. Romain Dumas built up a good pace since day one that culminated to a fifth place finish today in his Peugeot 3008 DKR, behind the other Peugeot of Cyril Despres.

90 GRACIDA GARZA CARLOS (mex) HUSQVARNA HT HUSQVARNA RALLY RAID action during the Dakar 2017 Paraguay Bolivia Argentina , Etape 5 - Stage 5, Tupiza - Oruro , January 6 - Photo Frederic Le Floc'h / DPPI
518 MACIK MARTIN (cze) TOMASEK FRANTISEK (cze) MRKVA MICHAL (cze) LIAZ BIG SHOCK RACING action during the Dakar 2017 Paraguay Bolivia Argentina , Etape 5 - Stage 5, Tupiza - Oruro , January 6 - Photo Frederic Le Floc'h / DPPI
340 ESTEVE ISIDRE (esp) VILLALOBOS TXEMA (esp) MITSUBISHI KH-7 RALLY TEAM action during the Dakar 2017 Paraguay Bolivia Argentina , Etape 5 - Stage 5, Tupiza - Oruro , January 6 - Photo Frederic Le Floc'h / DPPI
501 MARDEEV AIRAT (rus) BELYAEV AYDAR (rus) SVISTUNOV DMITRIY (rus) KAMAZ KAMAZ - MASTER action during the Dakar 2017 Paraguay Bolivia Argentina , Etape 5 - Stage 5, Tupiza - Oruro , January 6 - Photo Frederic Le Floc'h / DPPI
156 BURROUGHS KURT (gbr) KTM K66 RACING action during the Dakar 2017 Paraguay Bolivia Argentina , Etape 5 - Stage 5, Tupiza - Oruro , January 6 - Photo Frederic Le Floc'h / DPPI
505 NIKOLAEV EDUARD (rus) YAKOVLEV EVGENY (rus) RYBAKOV VLADIMIR (rus) KAMAZ KAMAZ - MASTER action during the Dakar 2017 Paraguay Bolivia Argentina , Etape 5 - Stage 5, Tupiza - Oruro , January 6 - Photo DPPI
510 DE BAAR PASCAL (nld) ROESINK MARTIN (nld) DE GRAAFF WOUTER (nld) RENAULT TRUCKS MAMMOET-RIWALD RALLYSPORT action during the Dakar 2017 Paraguay Bolivia Argentina , Etape 5 - Stage 5, Tupiza - Oruro , January 6 - Photo DPPI
during the Dakar 2017 Paraguay Bolivia Argentina , Etape 5 - Stage 5, Tupiza - Oruro , January 6 - Photo DPPI
502 VILLAGRA FEDERICO (arg) YACOPINI ADRIAN ARTURO (arg) TORLASCHI RICARDO ADRIAN (arg) IVECO INFINIA DIESEL TEAM DE ROOY YPF action during the Dakar 2017 Paraguay Bolivia Argentina , Etape 5 - Stage 5, Tupiza - Oruro , January 6 - Photo DPPI
514 VAN DEN HEUVEL MAURIK (nld) KUIJPERS PETER (nld) VAN OORT WILKO (nld) SCANIA DAKARSPEED action during the Dakar 2017 Paraguay Bolivia Argentina , Etape 5 - Stage 5, Tupiza - Oruro , January 6 - Photo Frederic Le Floc'h / DPPI
during the Dakar 2017 Paraguay Bolivia Argentina , Etape 5 - Stage 5, Tupiza - Oruro , January 6 - Photo DPPI
358 ZHITAO HE (chn) ZHAO KAI (chn) TOYOTA BOUNDLESS YOUNG TEAM action during the Dakar 2017 Paraguay Bolivia Argentina , Etape 5 - Stage 5, Tupiza - Oruro , January 6 - Photo DPPI
309 LOEB SEBASTIEN (fra) ELENA DANIEL (mco) PEUGEOT TEAM PEUGEOT TOTAL 3008 DKR action during the Dakar 2017 Paraguay Bolivia Argentina , Etape 5 - Stage 5, Tupiza - Oruro , January 6 - Photo DPPI
Quad during the Dakar 2017 Paraguay Bolivia Argentina , Etape 5 - Stage 5, Tupiza - Oruro , January 6 - Photo DPPI
A Boucou assistance truck got trapped in river crossing an assistance road in the Uyuni region during the Dakar 2017 Paraguay Bolivia Argentina, Etape 5 - Stage 5, Tupiza - Oruro on January 6, 2017 in Bolivia - Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
75 Bianchi Prta Pedro, Honda, action during the Dakar 2017 Paraguay Bolivia Argentina , Etape 5 - Stage 5, Tupiza - Oruro , January 6 - Photo DPPI

The Bikes category was quite challenging today, top leaders including yesterday’s winner Joan Barreda got lost in the dunes and gave away enough time to disrupt the classification. It was Britain’s Sam Sunderland who managed to stay on the right path, mastering the dunes on his way to a well deserved stage win. Other riders who also got lost included Pablo Quintanilla, Xavier de Soultrait and Matthias Walkner. Barreda meanwhile was slammed with a 1 hour penalty for fueling outside the designated area.

Kees Koolen won in the quad category while Dutchman and Iveco driver Gerard de Rooy scooped his second consecutive stage win in the truck category.

Tomorrow’s stage will run from Oruro to La Paz over a distance of 786 km including a special of 527 km.

