Nico Rosberg has been spotted in Monaco with a brand new LaFerrari. The current Formula 1 world champion is instantly recognisable for his grey, Petronas branded Mercedes F1 jacket. The LaFerrari in question was fitted with a set of provisional plates, indicating that it had only recently been registered.

According to sources, Rosberg explained that the car is in fact owned by a friend. It appears he was checking the tyre pressures when the photo was taken. It is unclear which cars Rosberg normally uses, although he has been spotted with a Mercedes-AMG SLS Roadster.

Nico Rosberg recently announced his retirement from Formula 1 after his most successful year yet. The German ace is expected to take the year off from racing to be with his family, although it is unclear whether he might return to racing in the future. It would be fantastic to see the German driver racing outside of the world of Formula 1.

The production run of the LaFerrari features a 6.3-litre V12 engine mated to an advanced KY-KERS system. All up, the Italian hybrid hypercar delivers a brutal 950 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque. Combine this with a claimed dry kerb weight of just 1255 kg and on paper, you have the makings of an astonishing car. Not quite the Mercedes Formula 1 car Rosberg is used to, but not far off!