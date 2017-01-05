Following on from the Kia Stinger Concept we saw last year, Kia have teased their offering for the Detroit Motor Show 2017, due to take place later this month. Rumoured to be called the Kia GT, the teaser video is believed to show a high performance four-door sedan, designed to compete with luxury sedans offered by the German manufacturers.

The teaser is part 4 of 4 so it should be the last time Kia tease the car before its official launch. The words “Turbo GDi” on the engine cover give away the fact that the engine powering the Kia GT will be a turbocharged diesel unit. It is expected to be a 3.3 litre V6 unit with 365 hp and 376 lb-ft of toque. Enough to give owners of the Audi A7 and Mercedes-Benz CLS a scare.

The teaser video reveals painted hood scoops, fender vents, a panoramic roof, and carbon fibre-effect interior trim as well as quad exhaust tips and LED headlights. The video also reveals an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Performance figures are expected to be as follows; 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.1 seconds with a top speed of 151 mph (244 km/h).

Peter Schreyer, President & Chief Design Officer of Kia Motors Corporation is quoted as saying: “This new vehicle is going to fundamentally change the global image of Kia. It will revolutionize the way people think about the brand and propel us upwards into a different era. You cannot believe how excited I am about this car.”

It will of course be interesting to see what the Kia GT actually looks like. It marks a move upmarket for the South Korean manufacturer. The question will be, will it persuade customers away from the likes of BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz?