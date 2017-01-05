News emerged earlier this week that the NHTSA’s Office of Defect Investigation has received seven reports of rollaway incidents with 2012-2014 Land Rover Evoques and 2013 Jaguar XF’s. The incidents apparently resulted in consumer injuries which the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration seem keen to investigate.

The Office of Defect Investigation opened a preliminary investigation late last year after four injuries were reported, occurring with the driver door open while another involved a person who was pinned against a garage wall.

The drivers of the cars reported shifting their cars into park but it is alleged that the parking brake failed to engage, causing the rollaway. No recall has been ordered for the vehicles yet. A thorough investigation will first take place to determine whether the reports are indicative of a genuine problem.

It is estimated that some 39,000 vehicles might have be affected should the investigation find a fault which requires a recall. We will keep you updated if we hear anything further.