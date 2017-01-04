McLaren Beverly Hills shared a picture on their Instagram channel today confirming that ex-Formula 1 ace, Jenson Button had taken delivery of a brand new McLaren 675LT Spider. Given his role at the British supercar manufacturer’s Formula 1 team, the 675LT Spider is an entirely expected choice!

The former world champion is presumably keeping the car at his current girlfriend’s place. Jenson has a soft spot for the McLaren 675LT as recently revealed in a segment for Top Gear.

McLaren 675LT Spider 1 of 4

Jenson has had various McLaren 12C’s and 650S in the past, the 675LT Spider is thought to be his first. While the Spider looks set to stay in the US, his McLaren P1 remains in the UK, getting plenty of use! Alongside the P1 and 675LT Spider, Jenson is also rumoured to own a Ferrari 275 GTS and a Porsche 991 GT3 RS.

The Super Series McLaren gets the same 3.8 litre, 675 hp V8 as the coupe variant. Jenson Button’s example has stunning grey paintwork with black rims, black calipers and a black interior (we believe…).