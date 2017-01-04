McLaren have officially confirmed what we already knew! The replacement for the McLaren 650S will debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 on March 7th this year. It is the first replacement model in McLaren’s history and the first of 15 new cars to debut as part of the company’s new business plan.

McLaren have today announced the new carbon fibre Monocage II body structure. The second-generation Super Series will get an ultra-lightweight carbon fibre structure. Advancements over the outgoing version allow weight saving of 18 kg over the outgoing body structure. At its lightest, this means the replacement McLaren 720S will weigh some 1,283 kg.

Key features of the Monocage II include a wider cabin entrance and lower sill, lower centre of gravity and the possibility of exposed structural material on the inside area of the A-pillar.

McLaren 720S 1 of 5

McLaren Automotive CEO, Mike Flewitt explains that “Super Series is the core of the McLaren business and personifies the blend of extreme performance, crafted luxury and unparalleled driver involvement that is the McLaren heartland. This is the first time we have replaced a product family and the new Super Series will be absolutely true to McLaren’s pioneering spirit in being a revolutionary leap forwards, both for our brand and the supercar segment.”

For now, this is all we can tell you about the McLaren 720S. In fact, the name isn’t official yet so you probably should pay any attention to that. If you ask us though, McLaren 720S has a certain ring to it, doesn’t it?

Full details of the McLaren 720S – 650S replacement – second-generation Super Series – will be confirmed in March with pricing and other vital statistics.