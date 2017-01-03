Spy shots of the 2018 Audi Q8 have emerged from Lapland, Finland over the past few days. The flagship model will be unveiled in concept form at the Detroit Motor Show 2017 later this month. The photos show the production model testing in the artic circle ahead of its expected debut in 2018.

Surprisingly, there is is no heavily camouflaged mule. The photos reveal a test car that looks almost complete with the full shape (together with standard swirling camouflage) clear for all to see.

The styling appears to be inspired by the current Audi Q7 with a Coupe-style look and a lower, sportier look. Despite the compromising looks, the Audi Q8 is expected to get a proper SUV platform capable of performing both on and off the road.

The Audi Q8 will likely get a range of engine options to mirror the Audi Q7 range including the 3.0 litre diesel engine. We are expecting a hybrid version too with power from the same 3.0 litre V6 diesel engine producing around 270 hp and a 126 hp electric motor. Things could get very interesting if Audi opt to use the 4.0 litre V8 powertrain currently fitted into the SQ7.

The Audi Q8 will rival other quirky SUV’s such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and the BMW X6. Expect a price of between 65,000 euros for entry-level models with the range toping models pushing past 100,000 euros. Hopefully, we’ll be in a position to bring you more information on the Audi Q8 in the next few weeks!