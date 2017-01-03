German website Mint Classics recently revealed a barn find which emerged from a southern Italian garage where it had been stored by its owner since 1982. The modern classic had around 7,329 km on the clock when it was pulled out of the garage. After a clean up, it looks immaculate!

The BMW M1 is now being offered for sale. It should generate a fair amount of collector interest given that it likely runs on all of its original factory-issued tyres and other equipment.

A slightly higher mileage (12,838 km) example recently sold for $577,500 at RM Auction’s Monterey auction. That car featured almost exactly the same specifications with an Inka Orange finish together with a Schwarz (Black) leather and cloth interior.

Just 455 BMW M1’s were produced between 1978 and 1981, 399 were road cars and 56 race cars. It was fitted with BMW’s iconic inline-6 engine bored out to 3.5 litres and producing 277 bhp.