Bentley have released a teaser image of a car they describe as the “most extreme Bentley ever”. It is widely anticipated that the teaser previews the upcoming Bentley Continental GT Supersports. The video reveals a release date of 06 January 2016; this Friday!

The next generation Bentley Continental GT is expected to debut either later this year at the Frankfurt Motor Show or in 2018 at the Geneva Motor Show. The Continental GT Supersports will bridge the gap between the all-new model and the current top of the range Bentley Continental GT Speed.

The most extreme Bentley ever… is coming. pic.twitter.com/MiCdu19TYh — Bentley Motors (@BentleyMotors) January 3, 2017

The Continental GT Supersports is expected to feature an uprated engine, breaching the 700 hp mark for the first time. The video reveals the Supersports iconic carbon fibre bonnet vents, a set of multi-spoke wheels and a carbon fibre rear spoiler.

The Supersports is also expected to shed a significant amount of weight. Expect adaptions to the gearbox too together with suspension and infotainment updates. We hope to see the Supersports on display at the Geneva Motor Show 2016 which takes place in two month’s time.

You will also be pleased to hear that the Bentley EXP10 Speed 6 Concept is still in the pipeline with a projected 2020 release date!