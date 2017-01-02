Porsche offer a bespoke painting service called “Paint to Sample” which provides customers with a unique opportunity to outfit a a colour entirely unique to their car. It has produced some pretty stunning Porsche models in the past. One of the latest PTS models is a Porsche 911 R “Steve McQueen” Edition. It has been consigned to RM Sotheby’s Paris auction later this year too!

This particular 911 R is number 967 of 991 produced. Whilst the Steve McQueen Edition is not an official special edition model marketed by the factory, this particular car has been fitted with a number of options that makes it very special indeed.

PTS Slate Grey Porsche 911 R 1 of 18

RM Sotheby’s confirm that this is the only PTS Porsche 911 R produced for the French market. The Porsche 911 R was offered with two standard colours and stripe options but with the option of a PTS colour scheme.

The Steve McQueen Edition is finished in Slate Grey with contrasting silver bonnet stripes and yellow Porsche lettering. The interior is black leather with houndstooth inserts. The most unique feature of this car is the personalized illuminated door sills inscribed with McQueen’s famous quote: “Racing is life. Anything that happens before or after is just waiting.”

RM Sotheby’s will sell the PTS Porsche 911 R at their Paris sale on 08 February 2017. 25% of the price above the R’s reserve (with a minimum of €25.000) will be given to the Gustave Roussy foundation, one of the world’s leading cancer research institutes.

The Porsche 911 R will be in good company as some stunning lots have already been revealed for the world-famous Rétromobile week including a one of a kind Aston Martin V12 Zagato “No. Zero” and a Porsche 917/10 Prototype.