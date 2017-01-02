Dallas Performance have revealed a completed 1,250 hp 2017 Audi R8 Plus they recently completed for a customer. We saw a lot of high performance upgrades for previous generation Lamborghini Gallardo’s and Audi R8 models, this is one of the first available for the new Audi R8 V10 Plus.

The Dallas Performance package is said to produce 1,250 hp on race gas with 1,100 hp on 93 octane petrol. To achieve the power increases, Dallas Performance have upgraded the cylinder heads and used a forged and sleeved version of the engine. Quite what this means, we are unsure, however, it does seem as though the upgrades are substantial.

2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus Twin Turbo 1 of 10

Dallas Performance apparently offer a 2 year, 24,000 mile warranty on the package. A slightly adapted version of the package is also available for the Lamborghini Huracan. Owners of the Audi R8 can either purchase the 1,250 hp Stage 3 package, a 900 hp Stage 1 package or a 1,100 hp Stage 2 package.

For those that want to drag race their Audi R8 V10 Plus, a stage RS1 package is advertised with 1,600 hp while a 2,300 hp custom option is also available…