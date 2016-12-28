The Enzo is a car that will be noted as one of the icons of Ferrari’s history. Following the mighty F50 as a halo car is no easy feat, but many would agree the Enzo should not feel intimadated in the company of the F40, F50 and 288 GTO with its naturally aspirated V12 and Formula 1 technology. Weighing only 1,365 kilograms, the 660 hp Ferrari Enzo rushes to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds and is able to reach a top speed of 350 km/h. Given the car was being produced back in 2003, the performance stats are still remarkable more than a decade on.

Christmas is always a time for cheer and this year supercar owners started something of a new trend – strapping trees and gifts to the roofs of their most exclusive and exotic cars before parading the streets. We saw trees in Los Angeles to London and even in Dubai. The undisputed winner of the supercar xmas challenge is the Enzo you can see in the video and images. This is one sleigh we are sure Santa would trade Rudolph for!