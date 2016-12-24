2016 has so far seen the release and reveal of several highly anticipated car racing games from big gaming franchises. Time for us now to list the best ones to expect in 2017, we will also include some fairly new games released this year and whose first year sales will be counted within the next year.

The list combines both sim-racing games and arcade racing video games. We ranked our top 10 based on graphics, gameplay, mods and choice of race modes, global sales, tracks and cars. For unreleased titles, we have ranked them based on early access stats as well as comparison with their preceding titles. Don’t hesitate to post your comments below!

NB: Order is subject to change soon as all titles are released.