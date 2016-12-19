The much-rumoured Lamborghini Aventador S was officially unveiled today. The revised Lamborghini Aventador gets a series of performance upgrades together with a new look, focused on aerodynamic performance. It is fastest than the outgoing model and should be more engaging to drive too!

The design of the new Aventador S is clearly modern Lamborghini. Certain elements of the design are intended to evoke memories of previous iconic Lamborghini models. The most evident is the rear wheel arch with the extreme look of the original Countach.

At the front, there is a new nose and longer front splitter. The rear gets a new diffuser, available in black or in carbon fibre. Three single exhaust outlets give a new triangular shaped look to the Aventador S. An active rear wing is included with three moveable positions. Overall, front downforce is up by 130%, rear downforce by 50% and drag by 400%.

2017 Lamborghini Aventador S 1 of 12

The key elements of the performance improvements are the four-wheel drive system, the new active suspension system, new four-wheel steering system and the new EGO driving mode.

The four-wheel steering system is carried across from the Porsche system. It offers improved agility at low and medium speeds and more stability at high speed. The Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) has received a re-tune too. New suspension geometry was also necessary with a new upper and lower arm. New variable damping, rear springs and improved ESC. The Aventador S permanent four-wheel drive system has been calibrated for the new Lamborghini Rear-wheel Steering with more torque going to the rear axle.

The EGO driving mode is new. It is essentially a custom setting, allowing the driver to pick between certain characteristics of the three standard Aventador S driving modes; Strada, Sport and Corsa. Traction, steering and suspension characteristics are adjusted.

The Lamborghini Aventador S retains the 6.5 litre naturally aspirated V12 engine but offers an additional 40 hp over its predecessor. Peak power is now 740 hp, with 690 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Both VVT (Variable Valve Timing) and VIS (Variable Intake System) have been modified and the maximum engine revs have been increased from 8,350 to 8,500 rpm. Weight is 1,575 kg with a 350 km/h top speed and a 0 to 100 km/h time of 2.9 seconds.

Lamborghini’s Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) 7-speed gearbox is fitted as standard. The Aventador S’ new exhaust is 20% lighter than the outgoing model. The stop-and-start system and cylinder deactivation used by the previous Aventador is retained for the latest generation. A newly developed set of Pirelli P Zero tires improve performance together with carbon ceramic brakes which are standard equipment.

Inside, a new TFT dashboard is the most obvious change. AppleCarPlay comes as standard specification with a Lamborghini telemetry system optional specification. Of course, most owners will probably choose to customise their interior with the Ad Personam program.

The first cars will leave the factory in Spring 2017. Prices will start from 281,555 euros without taxes.