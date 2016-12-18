With exciting features such as 40 meters of deck space combined with 30 meters of interior space on a 45-meter yacht, Amore Mio easily makes it to our Superyacht Sunday feature. The Heesen Yachts vessel made its public debut at the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show back in September, it’s a semi-displacement yacht made of aluminum with all of its design and naval architecture culminating into a luxury yacht with sports yacht performance.

Amore Mio has a three deck layout comprising of the main deck, sun deck and lower deck. On the main deck you find the master suite while the lower deck houses four guest cabins. In total, the yacht can accommodate 10 guests across five cabins, the guest cabins include two doubles and two twins.

Heesen Yachts Amore Mio Superyacht 1 of 22

Photos by Heesen and Kurt Arrigo

The exterior design was handled by Omega Architects while Cristiano Gatto took care of the interior design. Gatto managed to blend in the rich fabrics with warm wood accents to give a cozy feeling while matching it to the exterior. As mentioned before, Amore Mio has huge amounts of space and this is clearly shown on the sun deck. The 18-meter deck has a total space of 90 square meters and is fitted with a cinema, pool and infinity terrace. Furthermore, the sundeck has a dining area enough to host all 10 guests.

The flybridge is specifically set aside to accommodate the owner’s yoga sessions, adding to the already massive owner’s suite. The flybridge enjoys panoramic views and is wind and noise free. The owner’s suite comes with a large walk-in wardrobe and en suite bathroom. To ensure smooth cruising at all times, Amore Mio has been fitted with 3 Seakeeper gyro stabilisers.

The €25.9 million yacht has a top speed of 30 knots and a range of 2.750 nautical miles while cruising at 12 knots.