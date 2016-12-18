A bit of catch up for us this evening with the Alpha-N Performance BMW M2 GTS which was released early last month. The Alpha-N Performance package was built upon the BMW M2 using the BMW M4 GTS. Of course, the latest rumours suggest that we will see a factory official BMW M2 GTS soon so it seems fitting!

The Alpha-N Performance fettled BMW M2 Coupe wears carbon-fibre aerodynamic components made by Alpha-N’s in-house carbon fibre manufacturer, Edison Composites. The package include an M4 GTS styled bonnet finished in either carbon fibre or ultra-light kevlar priced from 3,399 euros. The new front spoiler starts from 1,299 euros together with a carbon fibre roof panel and mirror caps. At the rear the underbody diffuser and boot-mounted GTS-style rear wing finish things off.

450hp BMW M2 GTS 1 of 7

Alpha-N fit BMW Performance black kidney grilles and side skirts together with 20-inch BMW M Competition alloy wheels lifted directly from the BMW M4 GTS.

The BMW M2 GTS is rumoured to feature the M4 engine. Alpha-N haven’t carried out that upgrade (yet!) but its M2 Coupe GTS conversion does get a modest power boost. A software map manages to boost output of the 3.0-litre straight-six TwinTurbo engine to 450 hp, with more promised soon.

Öhlins Road & Track fully adjustable coilover suspension lowers the car, while Alpha-N also fit a set of BMW M4 ceramic brake discs.